Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,695 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $330,666,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.40. 3,657,093 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

