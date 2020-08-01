Community Bank N.A. Sells 44 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,007. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

