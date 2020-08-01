Community Bank N.A. Sells 5,600 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.67. 451,185 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.