Community Bank N.A. Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 180,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 110,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 49,012 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 521,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 76,373 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,684,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares during the period.

PHYS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. 2,120,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

