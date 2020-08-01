Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.27. The stock had a trading volume of 782,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $295.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.