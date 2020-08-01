Community Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Community Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in WP Carey by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in WP Carey by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in WP Carey by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in WP Carey by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 39,454 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.37. 890,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.40%.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.