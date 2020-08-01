Community Capital Management Inc. Has $928,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Community Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.0% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.24. 11,726,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. The stock has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

