Community Capital Management Inc. Invests $838,000 in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3,039.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $564,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,211 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.74. The company had a trading volume of 255,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,345. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

