Community Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,500 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Community Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 398.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,034 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,084,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.55. 1,034,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,733. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPRT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

