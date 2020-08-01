CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Shares of CVLT opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.72.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

