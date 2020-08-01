Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,074. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 90.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,860.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.