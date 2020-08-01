COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s (CMPGY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CMPGY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. 790,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

