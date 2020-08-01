Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 13,078 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in HP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in HP by 56.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 521,490 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of HP by 170.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,172,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 2,000,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of HP by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Insiders acquired 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,608,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083,071. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

