Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 13,949 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 442.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 78.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. 4,078,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,947. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

