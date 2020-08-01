Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,835 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,959,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $81,928,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.73. 626,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.