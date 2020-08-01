Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $99.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.