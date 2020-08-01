Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,641 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 76.4% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Metlife by 5.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 169,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Metlife by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Metlife by 62.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Metlife stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.