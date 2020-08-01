Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after buying an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after buying an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after buying an additional 510,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455,790 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,277 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.96. 2,401,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,824. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.51.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

