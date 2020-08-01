Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,338 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

EBAY stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.28. 8,942,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,885,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

