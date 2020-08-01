Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,273,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

