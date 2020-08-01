Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $15,534,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 3,812.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 279,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,802,000 after buying an additional 272,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.30. 856,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,629. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

