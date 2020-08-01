Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $913,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $431,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,309,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.35. 5,089,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,580. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.23.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

