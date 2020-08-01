Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 10,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

MCD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.28. 3,195,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.03.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

