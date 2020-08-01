Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark accounts for 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.04. 1,907,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,616. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $152.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.