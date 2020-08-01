Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

AMGN stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

