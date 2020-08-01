Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 670,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,462,000 after buying an additional 31,117 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 24,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 109,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,005,122 shares of company stock valued at $304,245,598. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.53. 4,684,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.69. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.97.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.