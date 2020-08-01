Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,626. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.97 and its 200-day moving average is $297.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.06.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

