Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 83.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 203,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,141,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Synaptics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94,592 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 320.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $438,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $80.02. The company had a trading volume of 290,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,428. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -156.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.70.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

