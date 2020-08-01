Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.88. 6,782,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,059. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

