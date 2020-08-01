Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 63.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $6,748,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of K traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,541,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on K shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

