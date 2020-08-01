Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.06. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

