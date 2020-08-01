Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,863 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 166,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 47,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $2,042,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 9,998,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

