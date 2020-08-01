Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 576 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.78. 3,913,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.