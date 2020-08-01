Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.26. 994,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.98 and a 200 day moving average of $160.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $204.98. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

