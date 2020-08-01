Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 34.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.28.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.