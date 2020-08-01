Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,718,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.