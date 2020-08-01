Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,788 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 0.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Target by 11.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 130,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Target by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Target by 10.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 127,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.88. 3,268,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,232. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,524 shares of company stock worth $16,783,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

