Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 856 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,583,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4,905.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 380,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 372,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,130,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.25. 1,757,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,876. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $109.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $1,563,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,386,729.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $349,381.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 336,567 shares in the company, valued at $31,092,059.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,782 shares of company stock valued at $31,601,081 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

