Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 127,155 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 200,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,439. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The auto parts company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $654.89 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.