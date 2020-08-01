Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.05-2.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.23.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of OFC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. 939,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,996. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.