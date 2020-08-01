Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.05-2.09 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 939,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,996. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.23.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

