Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Coupa Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.45. The stock had a trading volume of 728,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,465. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $317.93.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total transaction of $269,809.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,036.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $219,164.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 6,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,645 shares of company stock worth $59,433,394. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

