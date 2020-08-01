Cowen Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $44.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cross Research lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. 7,368,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,988. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,254 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,338 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,831,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.