Cream (CRM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,660.31

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. Cream has a market cap of $44,660.31 and $10.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream has traded 66.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00787576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034702 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.01213735 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00139602 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12,028.45 or 1.03185599 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00153000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007695 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

