Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Price Up 5%

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s stock price rose 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.60, approximately 435,764 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 695,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

CRDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group began coverage on Creative Realities in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 229.26% and a negative net margin of 4,732.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Creative Realities Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

