Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a market underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $293.50.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $16.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $467.94. The stock had a trading volume of 254,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,505. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $520.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 28.62 and a quick ratio of 28.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 33.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total transaction of $715,605.00. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.45, for a total value of $2,787,703.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,753,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,495,232.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,395 shares of company stock worth $30,271,605. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

