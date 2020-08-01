Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CS. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. CIBC raised shares of Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE:CS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.56. 3,773,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

