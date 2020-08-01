Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CS. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. CIBC raised shares of Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.
NYSE:CS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.56. 3,773,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
