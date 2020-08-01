Cross Research Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Hold

Cross Research cut shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a sell rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,368,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,988. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,254. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 55,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

