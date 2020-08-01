Crowdholding (YUP) Trading Up 29.6% Over Last Week

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Crowdholding has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crowdholding has a total market capitalization of $7,389.45 and $160.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowdholding token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00040264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.68 or 0.04921320 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00051862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Crowdholding Profile

Crowdholding (CRYPTO:YUP) is a token. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,836,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crowdholding’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdholding . The official website for Crowdholding is www.crowdholding.com . Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crowdholding

Crowdholding can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowdholding should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowdholding using one of the exchanges listed above.

