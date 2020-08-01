CryptoAds Marketplace Hits Market Capitalization of $76,190.29 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $76,190.29 and approximately $151.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.34 or 0.02032360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00179959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00066519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00107248 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

